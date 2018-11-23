Morgan Stanley Trims Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Target Price to $50.00

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Natural Resource from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Natural Resource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. CIBC began coverage on Canadian Natural Resource in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set a sector outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Natural Resource from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie lowered Canadian Natural Resource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resource currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.08.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Natural Resource has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Canadian Natural Resource had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resource will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 50.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 19,853.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resource

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

