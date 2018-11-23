Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.08.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $159,384.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,080.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,785 shares of company stock valued at $499,512 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,047 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.7% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter valued at about $730,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 42,908.9% during the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,376,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 77.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.24. 23,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $55.52 and a 52 week high of $85.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

