MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Public Storage (PSA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.54.

In other Public Storage news, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total transaction of $21,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $208.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $180.48 and a 1-year high of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85. Public Storage had a net margin of 55.38% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $706.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.20%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

