MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE opened at $90.04 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.83 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/mml-investors-services-llc-has-2-01-million-position-in-vanguard-energy-etf-vde.html.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.