Mittleman Investment Managemen Buys 94,100 Shares of Aimia Inc (AIM) Stock

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) insider Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 94,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,303.00.

Mittleman Investment Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 140,000 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$392,000.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 449,200 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,266,744.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 76,700 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$310,635.00.

On Monday, September 24th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 5,000 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 18th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 2,300 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total transaction of C$7,383.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 1,000 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total transaction of C$4,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 12,200 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.22, for a total transaction of C$51,484.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 5,000 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00.

Shares of AIM stock opened at C$3.74 on Friday. Aimia Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.49 and a 12 month high of C$4.60.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$372.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aimia Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

AIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aimia from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aimia from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aimia from C$3.50 to C$4.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aimia from C$2.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Aimia in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.64.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

