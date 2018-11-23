Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 5,415 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 44,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 57,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

