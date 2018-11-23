Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $417,000 Position in 8×8, Inc. (EGHT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,638 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 770.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 489,411 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $10,301,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ian Potter sold 1,690 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $31,011.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren J. Hakeman sold 8,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

8X8 stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. 8X8’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on 8X8 from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

