Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in State Street Corp (STT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 1,855.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in State Street by 1,151.7% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 650.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $72.09 on Friday. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,969.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis D. Maiuri acquired 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,226.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 target price on State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.47.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

