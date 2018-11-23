Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 10,985 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 31.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 14.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 310,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. 6.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

