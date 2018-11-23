Microsoft (MSFT) Given a $125.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MSFT. Cleveland Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays set a $120.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.88.

MSFT opened at $103.11 on Monday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $80.70 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,181,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $4,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,842,283.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 479,080 shares of company stock worth $52,100,893. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,827 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,865,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,961,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,779 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,422,395 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,822,534,000 after buying an additional 355,063 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,383 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.3% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

