Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Position Reduced by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,267 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,621,287,000 after buying an additional 6,488,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,168,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,073,529,000 after buying an additional 3,328,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,956,647 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,912,713,000 after buying an additional 1,473,682 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,324,544 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,806,983,000 after buying an additional 726,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,594,679 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,514,597,000 after purchasing an additional 338,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $793.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $80.70 and a one year high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 36,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $4,061,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,801 shares in the company, valued at $25,238,415.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,080 shares of company stock worth $52,100,893 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/microsoft-co-msft-position-reduced-by-intersect-capital-llc.html.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.