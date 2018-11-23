Micron Technology (MU) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $32.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.49.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,020,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,062,000 after acquiring an additional 77,343 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 855,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,706,000 after acquiring an additional 44,186 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $484,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Micron Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 524,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after acquiring an additional 71,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,890,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.