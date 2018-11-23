MER Telemanagement Solutions (MTSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,012,107 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 638,791 shares.The stock last traded at $1.70 and had previously closed at $1.58.

About MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL)

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and online and mobile video advertising worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise, Service Providers, and Video Advertising. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

