Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Sold by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 45,049 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11,209.7% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 44.7% in the third quarter. South State Corp now owns 32,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 22,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 31.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.79.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $146.84 and a 52 week high of $188.90.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at $8,592,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

