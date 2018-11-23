Maxim Group Lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to Hold

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Maxim Group currently has $175.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $146.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.33. 1,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,144. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $141.63 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.14). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

In other news, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total value of $398,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $874,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,895.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8,774.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 44,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4,235.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

