Mattel (MAT) Earns News Sentiment Score of 1.43

News headlines about Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mattel earned a daily sentiment score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Mattel’s score:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Mattel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.10. Mattel has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. Equities analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

