Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Increases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 3.1% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $19,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. National Alliance Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

