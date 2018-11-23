Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires New Stake in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 15,439.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in eBay by 223.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eBay to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.97.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $99,468.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,501.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $919,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

