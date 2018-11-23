Matador Resources (MTDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Matador’s upstream operations are primarily concentrated in the Permian Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil and gas plays. The company’s plan to invest 99% of its 2018 capital spending for Permian operations will help it boost crude and natural gas output by 26% and 19%, respectively through 2018. With more drillers gathering in most of the U.S. plays, especially the Permian Basin, there will be more demand for midstream infrastructures like oil and gas transportation as well as gathering assets. To capitalize this opportunity, Matador has planned to raise its capital spending for midstream assets by 33% through 2018. However, Matador’s projection of higher expenses related to midstream services will dent the bottom line. Also, negative free cashflows over the past few years have increased the probability of more reliance on debt and equity capital for funding future growth projects.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Matador Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at $249,824.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,532 shares in the company, valued at $793,780.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $392,100. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

