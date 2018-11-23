Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Director Acquires $98,240.00 in Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.56 per share, with a total value of $98,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at $249,824.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MTDR opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Matador Resources Co has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Matador Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 71,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,682,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,604,000 after buying an additional 198,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

