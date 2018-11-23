Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,818 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $192,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Loop Capital set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.82.

NYSE MA opened at $187.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $140.61 and a 1-year high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

