Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $660,000 Stake in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $392.00 to $333.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $330.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

SIVB opened at $228.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $212.30 and a 12 month high of $333.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $162,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,859.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total value of $419,527.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,421.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

