Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stake in General Electric (GE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,373 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,799,528,000 after acquiring an additional 126,169,069 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,762,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275,020 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in General Electric by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527,425 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835,343 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Electric by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,507,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morningstar set a $13.70 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

