Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 986 Shares of TransUnion (TRU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in TransUnion by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 217,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on TransUnion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

In related news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $105,294.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,115.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $8,774,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,676,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $53.11 and a 52 week high of $79.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $603.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.92 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

