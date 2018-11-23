Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 147,558 Shares of Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,558 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Conduent were worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,970,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Conduent by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNDT opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Conduent Inc has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNDT. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Conduent to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conduent to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

