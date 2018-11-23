Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 120,852 Shares of VF Corp (VFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1,355.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,852 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in VF were worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 4,400 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,768.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,143.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of VF from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $79.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. VF’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. VF’s payout ratio is 61.74%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

