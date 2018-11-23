Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 118,948 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,948 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in United Continental were worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in United Continental by 37.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in United Continental in the second quarter worth $6,117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United Continental by 155.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in United Continental by 105.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 7,299.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.27.

United Continental stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

