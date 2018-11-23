Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Position Lifted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,168 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.30% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $124,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 65,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,673,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,788,000 after buying an additional 1,073,174 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 449,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMC opened at $85.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

In other news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $6,825,877.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

