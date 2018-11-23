Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $60.64 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.20 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,936.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 27,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.