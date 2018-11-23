Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an oil producer. The company’s assets are located primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly known as TPG Pace Energy Holdings, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MGY opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

In related news, VP Christopher G. Stavros acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $135,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker acquired 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,201,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 252,333 shares of company stock worth $2,747,619 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

