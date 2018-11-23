MagicCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (MAGE)

MagicCoin (CURRENCY:MAGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One MagicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges. MagicCoin has a market cap of $148,214.00 and $0.00 worth of MagicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MagicCoin has traded down 35.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

JIYO (JIYOX) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MagicCoin Coin Profile

MagicCoin is a coin. MagicCoin’s total supply is 11,274,548 coins and its circulating supply is 7,524,548 coins. MagicCoin’s official website is magiccoin.io . MagicCoin’s official Twitter account is @magiccoinio

MagicCoin Coin Trading

MagicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

