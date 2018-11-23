Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MGIC. BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Magic Software Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.02. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,977. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

