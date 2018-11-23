Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) Position Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,726 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $35,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 837.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSG traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.00. The stock had a trading volume of 184,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,437. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12 month low of $205.22 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $218.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Madison Square Garden’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.33.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

