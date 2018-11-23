Madalena Energy (MVN) Trading Up 8.3%

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 200,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 184,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madalena Energy Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It primarily holds interest in the Surubi Block covering an area of 90,824 acres located in the Northwest Basin, Argentina; Puesto Morales Block that covers an area of 59,671 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina; and Coiron Amargo Norte concession located in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina.

