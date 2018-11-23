Macquarie Analysts Give Nike (NKE) a $98.00 Price Target

Macquarie set a $98.00 target price on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nike from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Nike from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Nike from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.74.

NKE stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.60. 41,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,159,356. Nike has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,219,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,676,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,004,317,000 after purchasing an additional 966,541 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Nike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,349,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 354,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nike by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,226,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nike by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,669,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,646,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,479,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 818,695 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

