MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) SVP Sells $103,154.01 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Alex Behfar sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $103,154.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MTSI opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.62. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $151.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Yiheng Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 1,911,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after buying an additional 1,069,069 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,022,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,961,000 after buying an additional 451,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,371,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 258,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 114,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

