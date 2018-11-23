LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC) PT Set at €315.00 by Morgan Stanley

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) received a €315.00 ($366.28) target price from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

MC has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale set a €340.00 ($395.35) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €327.00 ($380.23) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. HSBC set a €325.00 ($377.91) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BNP Paribas set a €348.00 ($404.65) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €340.00 ($395.35) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €321.47 ($373.81).

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €247.50 ($287.79) on Friday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($227.27) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($302.97).

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands.

