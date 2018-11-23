LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.30% of Customers Bancorp worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 56,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Matthew 25 Management Corp purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $627.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Sandler O’Neill set a $27.00 target price on Customers Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

