LSV Asset Management Has $7.57 Million Stake in Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,242,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,842,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 84,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $8,856,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $8,419,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

CLNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. JMP Securities set a $9.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of Colony Capital stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Colony Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.28). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $674.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $44 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

