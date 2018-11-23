Lowe’s Companies (LOW) PT Lowered to $99.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $111.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LOW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Wedbush set a $95.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $101.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,005.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

