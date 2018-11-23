Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Given a $101.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) received a $101.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

NYSE:LOW opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,776.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,005.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

