Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Holdings in IDACORP Inc (IDA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,445,654 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $779,026,000 after purchasing an additional 847,770 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,047,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,326,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,611 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 173,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 1,291.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 172,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $98.38 on Friday. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $79.59 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.33.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coal producer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $408.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.79 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-trims-holdings-in-idacorp-inc-ida.html.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.