Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Stock

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $74,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $201,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

WTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-invests-1-15-million-in-watts-water-technologies-inc-wts-stock.html.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.