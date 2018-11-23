Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,545 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Array Biopharma were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRY opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Array Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 74.02% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. The business’s revenue was up 91.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Array Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $22.00 target price on Array Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Array Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

In other Array Biopharma news, insider Victor Sandor sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $148,986.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Array Biopharma Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

