Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys New Holdings in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 26.9% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $852,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 790,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,693,473.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Shepard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,017.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,300 shares of company stock worth $2,545,983. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $235.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDTI. BidaskClub raised Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

