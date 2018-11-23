Loeb Partners Corp Has $503,000 Stake in SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Loeb Partners Corp cut its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in SL Green Realty by 129.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,359,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 12.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,189,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,128,000 after acquiring an additional 554,789 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,743,000 after acquiring an additional 73,930 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 780,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after acquiring an additional 72,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 300.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 510,858 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SLG opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. SL Green Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $89.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.66). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $3,229,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 3,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $365,241.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,064.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

