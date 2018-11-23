LKQ (LKQ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “LKQ Corp’s third-quarter earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues beat the same. Global organic revenue growth from parts and services are likely to decline marginally in the fourth quarter. For 2018, the company anticipates organic revenue growth for Parts and services segment in the range of 4.5% to 5.0% compared with the prior guidance of 4.5-5.5%. High expenditure due to fluctuating prices of fuel, scrap metal and other commodities and product recall are adding to the company’s selling, general and administrative expenses, which will hurt its margins. Also, in the past six months, shares of LKQ Corporation have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

LKQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut LKQ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $27.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.65. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Varun Laroyia bought 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 75,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,334.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominick P. Zarcone bought 2,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 259,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,574. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after buying an additional 41,002 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 329.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 325.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.1% during the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 113,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

