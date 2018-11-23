Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. Liquidia Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,924,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,729,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT technology is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

