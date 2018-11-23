Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) Director Buys $45,791.10 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director James J. Fredlake bought 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. 3,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter worth $134,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter worth $1,984,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAZY. ValuEngine upgraded Lazydays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners.

