Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD) shares were up 12.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 29,778,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 19,000,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

In other news, Director Robert Profusek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000 ($1,306.68).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/kodal-minerals-kod-trading-up-12-3.html.

About Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD)

Kodal Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom, West Africa, and Norway. The company principally holds interest in the Bougouni and the Diendio lithium projects located in southern Mali. It explores for lithium and gold deposits. Kodal Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

